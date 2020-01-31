The end of a month ... and the end of an era.

Another one from Tuesday's walk, looking towards Bennachie. I loved how this tree was literally hanging onto the top of the hill. You can see the roots sticking up from the ground. There can't be much keeping it alive there.



I thought it was an appropriate image for today as I reflect upon the UK standing alone in the world. It's the end of an era for us at 11pm tonight. Many challenges lie ahead and I hope we can rise to meet them. Leaving the EU is not something I would have ever voted for, but we all have to get on with it now and live with the consequences. Good Luck UK!