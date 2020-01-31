Previous
Next
The end of a month ... and the end of an era. by jamibann
Photo 2283

The end of a month ... and the end of an era.

Another one from Tuesday's walk, looking towards Bennachie. I loved how this tree was literally hanging onto the top of the hill. You can see the roots sticking up from the ground. There can't be much keeping it alive there.

I thought it was an appropriate image for today as I reflect upon the UK standing alone in the world. It's the end of an era for us at 11pm tonight. Many challenges lie ahead and I hope we can rise to meet them. Leaving the EU is not something I would have ever voted for, but we all have to get on with it now and live with the consequences. Good Luck UK!
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings
There is beauty in the desolation. I think it's a perfect depiction of the current situation being faced in the UK.
January 31st, 2020  
Dianne
Such an apt image. I hope it all works out!
January 31st, 2020  
Wylie ace
Good luck with Brexit I hope its future is better than this poor little tree!
January 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lovely image and clearly you are sad about tonight's departure and you won't be alone in that. Others are delighted. I am just glad the nastiness is over and we can work on what happens next and move on after the years of impasse and unpleasantness.
January 31st, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
A beautiful image Issi. I do feel sad we are leaving Europe but decision made and it’s finally happening after so much anger and nastiness. I do hope and prey that we can now all come together and make a success of it! The UK is a wonderful place and together we can do it!
January 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise