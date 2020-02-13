Sign up
Photo 2296
Fun with Architecture - Nature's Architecture
It's amazing what a difference 17 miles can make. We have a little snow in Ballater at the moment, but at my dad's place in Braemar, 9 inches of snow fell yesterday. It's beautiful, but makes for difficult walking.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2467
photos
174
followers
101
following
629% complete
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
12th February 2020 12:44pm
Tags
for2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the photo. It's curious how there are these differences from place to place.
Children were getting excited about the huge fluffy snowflakes we had briefly yesterday morning but didn't last!! When travelling it gets complicated!! Hope your dad is keeping cosy....
February 13th, 2020
julia
ace
Neat shot ... it looks like icing ..
February 13th, 2020
