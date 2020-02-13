Previous
Fun with Architecture - Nature's Architecture by jamibann
Photo 2296

Fun with Architecture - Nature's Architecture

It's amazing what a difference 17 miles can make. We have a little snow in Ballater at the moment, but at my dad's place in Braemar, 9 inches of snow fell yesterday. It's beautiful, but makes for difficult walking.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the photo. It's curious how there are these differences from place to place.
Children were getting excited about the huge fluffy snowflakes we had briefly yesterday morning but didn't last!! When travelling it gets complicated!! Hope your dad is keeping cosy....
February 13th, 2020  
julia ace
Neat shot ... it looks like icing ..
February 13th, 2020  
