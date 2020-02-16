Sign up
Photo 2299
A Glimpse of My Everyday - The Weather Vane
I've posted photos of our weather vane before - but each one I take is just a little different, so I thought I'd go for it again. I believe it qualifies as a 'found still life' for this week's Flash of Red theme.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
13th February 2020 4:54pm
Tags
for2020
julia
ace
Great weather vane .. and great for mono...
February 16th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful......good to keep looking up!
February 16th, 2020
Caterina
ace
Very nice!
February 16th, 2020
