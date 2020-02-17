Sign up
Photo 2300
A Glimpse of my Everyday -The Orchid on the Kitchen Table
Still life is not my strength ... I lack imagination in general! However, it's amazing what a bit of tinfoil can do for a simple subject like the orchid on my kitchen table.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2471
photos
174
followers
101
following
7
365
Canon EOS 550D
17th February 2020 8:59am
Tags
for2020
