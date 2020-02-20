A Glimpse of my Everyday - Deer on the Hill

I'm cheating a little posting this image, as it's not exactly a still life and I don't come across deer every day. However, I was so delighted to come across this herd of red deer yesterday when I was up in Braemar that I had to use one of the images for today's post. There was a definite stillness in the air here as I snapped lots of shots. This stag (a 12-pointer, and apparently referred to as an 'imperial' stag because of the number of points on his antlers) and his friends stood/lay very still and kept a close eye on me as I approached with my 300mm lens. The encounter fairly made my day - even though it's not an unusual occurrence around Braemar, especially in winter, when they come down from the hills looking for food!