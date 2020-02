A Glimpse of my Everyday - Fezzie and Me

I guess this qualifies as a 'found still life'. Some of you saw my handiwork in progress when I was at a workshop making a slate and glass/broken crockery pheasant a few weeks back. Here you see where Fezzie has been hung - on our shed wall. Through the window you can see some lovely spiders' webs and some of hubbies very tidy tools ... and a reflection of little ol' me. Happy Sunday folks!