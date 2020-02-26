Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2309
High Key - Sun and Snow
Standing discussing our options for the descent, I noticed our long shadows on the snow. A fabulous sunny day in the hills after yesterday's very snowy day.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2480
photos
172
followers
101
following
632% complete
View this month »
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
25th February 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
This is a fantastic photo of your shadows, definitely tells a story.
February 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close