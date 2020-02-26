Previous
High Key - Sun and Snow by jamibann
High Key - Sun and Snow

Standing discussing our options for the descent, I noticed our long shadows on the snow. A fabulous sunny day in the hills after yesterday's very snowy day.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Pigeons Farm ace
This is a fantastic photo of your shadows, definitely tells a story.
February 26th, 2020  
