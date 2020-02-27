Previous
High Key - Minimalism on the Hill by jamibann
Photo 2310

High Key - Minimalism on the Hill

I liked this expanse of 'nothingness' on the hill on Tuesday. Just the blue sky, the white snow, the rocky outcrop and the delicate footmarks of a small animal.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
