Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2310
High Key - Minimalism on the Hill
I liked this expanse of 'nothingness' on the hill on Tuesday. Just the blue sky, the white snow, the rocky outcrop and the delicate footmarks of a small animal.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2481
photos
172
followers
101
following
632% complete
View this month »
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
25th February 2020 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close