Previous
Next
Photo 2312
High Key Bunny
And so the last day of February comes around, and with it the last of my black and white images. I've really enjoyed doing Flash of Red February, and haven't missed colour much at all. Let's see what happens naturally next month, shall we?
Enjoy this extra day and see you again in March!
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
27th February 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Wylie
ace
What a cutie. Looks cold!
February 29th, 2020
