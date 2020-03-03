Previous
My man and my best friend by jamibann
Photo 2315

My man and my best friend

Taken at the weekend. Two of my favourite people.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
Really lovely image, enjoying your continuance of B&W.
March 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca Yes - I got into b&w and could easily do another month of it!!! I'm weaning myself off ...
March 3rd, 2020  
Monique ace
Lovely portrait ☺️👍 feel the same about b & w as you do 😉
March 3rd, 2020  
