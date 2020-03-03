Sign up
Photo 2315
My man and my best friend
Taken at the weekend. Two of my favourite people.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2486
photos
172
followers
101
following
634% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th February 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Really lovely image, enjoying your continuance of B&W.
March 3rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@casablanca
Yes - I got into b&w and could easily do another month of it!!! I'm weaning myself off ...
March 3rd, 2020
Monique
ace
Lovely portrait ☺️👍 feel the same about b & w as you do 😉
March 3rd, 2020
