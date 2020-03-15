Previous
Worldwide Minute 2020 - Fly The Flag! by jamibann
Worldwide Minute 2020 - Fly The Flag!

I would have missed this if I hadn't seen Julia's @julzmaioro post - too much stress over cancelling our ski holiday, obviously!

So, I didn't have much time to think about what to do ... but I did want a flag to feature. Our neighbour, two doors up, flies the Lion Rampant from his turreted house, so I draped husband's kilt over our small balcony railing upstairs and placed daughter's porcelain highland cow on the kilt, delicately balanced, and waited for 17h47. With hindsight, the cow should have been to the right of the image with the trees behind, but oh well, you do what you can! Thanks Julia for not letting me miss out on this fun event.
15th March 2020

Issi Bannerman

Sally Ings
Cool picture. My mother's family tartan is also green.
March 16th, 2020  
