Fiona's at it again

Hubby and I have decided to attack the greenhouse painting. Not a small task. So, the panes of glass are all out, and the painting and renewing of sealing tape has begun.



Meanwhile, Fiona has been keeping busy going around the garden looking for new signs of life. She found these new shoots of Muscari yesterday. How she managed to climb up the jug to get the photo, I don't know!