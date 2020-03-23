Sign up
Photo 2335
Fiona's Frolics
Fiona's getting a bit fed up of this social-distancing. She's bored, she says.
I came into the kitchen this morning and caught her right at the top of the orchids - taking her life in her hands! I'm going to have trouble with that girl over the next few weeks, I can tell!
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
