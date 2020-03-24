Previous
Checking up on us! by jamibann
Checking up on us!

So this morning, Fiona's up on the greenhouse roof, checking that we did a good job on the cleaning and resealing of all 54 panes of glass. I think we passed muster. She better watch out though, that roof is very high for a little girl!
24th March 2020

