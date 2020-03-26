Sign up
Photo 2338
Knee Deep in the Erica
Fiona has recovered her confidence after her fall from the greenhouse roof, and was out wading through the very deep erica in the garden, yesterday afternoon. There's no stopping that girl.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
5
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2509
photos
171
followers
100
following
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
25th March 2020 11:23am
Wylie
ace
she'd better look out for large katydids!
March 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Ooh Fiona, what a super picture of you out among the foliage and flowers. I wonder what exciting things you are spotting through those binos!
March 26th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
great focus and DOF
March 26th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love it.....I need creative ideas for my online teaching and learning activities and this model is perfect. One little character and record the adventures of the week. This could run and run!!!
Thank you for your inspiration!
😄😄
March 26th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@sarah19
So glad to have provided some inspiration, Sarah! That's what 365 is all about!
March 26th, 2020
