Previous
Next
Knee Deep in the Erica by jamibann
Photo 2338

Knee Deep in the Erica

Fiona has recovered her confidence after her fall from the greenhouse roof, and was out wading through the very deep erica in the garden, yesterday afternoon. There's no stopping that girl.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
she'd better look out for large katydids!
March 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Ooh Fiona, what a super picture of you out among the foliage and flowers. I wonder what exciting things you are spotting through those binos!
March 26th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great focus and DOF
March 26th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love it.....I need creative ideas for my online teaching and learning activities and this model is perfect. One little character and record the adventures of the week. This could run and run!!!
Thank you for your inspiration!
😄😄
March 26th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@sarah19 So glad to have provided some inspiration, Sarah! That's what 365 is all about!
March 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise