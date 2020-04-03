Fiona meets Mhairi!

Fiona was bored yesterday, as it was very windy and cold and she didn't want to be outside. I don't blame her, neither did I!



So, she was to be found wandering around the house, taking pictures of mundane things. I found her on my bookshelf looking at a framed photo of our daughter when she was 8 months old. She'll kill me for posting this ... she's now 26! The photo makes me smile and brings me back to that holiday on Tioman Island, off the coast of Singapore, when we were living in Indonesia. It was our first holiday with a baby. We forgot her hat, and improvised with a cotton nappy. She wasn't impressed on that holiday, as we never saw the sun because of bush fires on Borneo, and our flight back was cancelled because of them. We also discovered that she didn't like sand and couldn't bear to stand on it - a bit of a shame on a beach holiday!



Also in the background you can see part of a painting of a flower which we bought at the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina. The hotel we stayed in was called Los Notros, which is the name of the flower on the painting. It brings back wonderful memories of an Easter weekend with my mum when the kids were little. We drove to the hotel in an old pick up truck with a cracked windscreen. The sun was setting as we drove, it was very dusty and we couldn't see a thing. In the days before GPS we weren't even 100% sure that we were on the right road, and it was a long way back to where we'd come from. It was getting dark. You can imagine. However, we made it, checked in, went to bed and got up in the morning to draw the curtains and find that our room was right in front of the glacier. What a view!



Didn't Fiona do well choosing this area of my bookshelf to hang out!