Fiona and Frank

Fiona found another interesting shot yesterday in a fishing hut on the banks of the river Dee. Inside the hut, above the bench, was a water level marker. A reminder of the devastation caused by storm Frank, at the end of 2015, which flooded most of our village. So many homes, businesses and shops were devastated at that time. To think, many of shops have just recovered from that crisis only to find themselves in the midst of another, very different, crisis. My heart goes out to them all. It must be heartbreaking.