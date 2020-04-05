Previous
Fiona and Frank by jamibann
Fiona and Frank

Fiona found another interesting shot yesterday in a fishing hut on the banks of the river Dee. Inside the hut, above the bench, was a water level marker. A reminder of the devastation caused by storm Frank, at the end of 2015, which flooded most of our village. So many homes, businesses and shops were devastated at that time. To think, many of shops have just recovered from that crisis only to find themselves in the midst of another, very different, crisis. My heart goes out to them all. It must be heartbreaking.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
A simple yet poignant. There is so much uncertainty at the moment.
April 5th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Striking image indeed. It's been quite a year for many, hasn't it? Some still working through the aftermath of the storms, Australia recovering from the fires and now the world is in a pandemic. I don't think 2020 will be quickly forgotten somehow......our grandchildren will be taught about it in history at school!
April 5th, 2020  
Peter Day ace
VERY INTERESTING
April 5th, 2020  
