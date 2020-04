This mouth ain't big enough for the both of us!

I was out with Fiona in the garden this morning, when suddenly Tufty appeared. I had a wonderful 30 minutes with him. There I was, lying flat on my belly at 8.30 am, camera in hand, the wrong lens, of course, and crawling along the ground to get into the right zone without scaring him off. Fairly made me smile. A lovely way to start the day. Who needs Pilates, when you've got squirrel aerobics?!