Previous
Next
Well hello there, Mr Frog! by jamibann
Photo 2355

Well hello there, Mr Frog!

I'm quite glad Fiona stayed at home today. I'm not quite sure what she'd have thought of this feisty fellow who, I suspect, was looking for a friend.

We cycled down to the river yesterday - with one specific aim - the boys were going in ... full of snow melt, and freezing cold. My older 'boy' in his half wet suit, the younger boy in his swimming shorts. Neither stayed in for longer that 5 minutes, but that was a lot longer than I'd have stayed in. I wouldn't even have taken my socks off!!! Good for them, I say.

I did take photos, but I'm not posting them, as it's not the done thing at present. There's no specific ruling about going into the river for 5 minutes, but I suspect it would be frowned upon ... even though, funnily enough, there wasn't a soul around!

It's quite amusing having a 25-year old come back home, after 7 years of 'independent' living. It definitely challenges hubby in many ways - anything Zaz can do, he can do better! There's a definite, although subtle, 'alpha-male' thing going on here!!!

Happy Easter Folks!
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful focus on that froggy face :)
April 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Aggghhh!! I would not have taken my socks off either, let alone got in the water!! Brave......or is it crazy.....people!
Smiled at the Alpha Male thing going on too. Our Teenager was only away 10 weeks but oh boy did he change and us too!
Cute frog by the way - almost forgot to say!
April 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise