Well hello there, Mr Frog!

I'm quite glad Fiona stayed at home today. I'm not quite sure what she'd have thought of this feisty fellow who, I suspect, was looking for a friend.



We cycled down to the river yesterday - with one specific aim - the boys were going in ... full of snow melt, and freezing cold. My older 'boy' in his half wet suit, the younger boy in his swimming shorts. Neither stayed in for longer that 5 minutes, but that was a lot longer than I'd have stayed in. I wouldn't even have taken my socks off!!! Good for them, I say.



I did take photos, but I'm not posting them, as it's not the done thing at present. There's no specific ruling about going into the river for 5 minutes, but I suspect it would be frowned upon ... even though, funnily enough, there wasn't a soul around!



It's quite amusing having a 25-year old come back home, after 7 years of 'independent' living. It definitely challenges hubby in many ways - anything Zaz can do, he can do better! There's a definite, although subtle, 'alpha-male' thing going on here!!!



Happy Easter Folks!