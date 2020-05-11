Previous
Pancakes and Maple Syrup by jamibann
Photo 2384

Pancakes and Maple Syrup

Our son cooked us my favourite brunch on Sunday - pancakes and maple syrup. I liked the glow of the syrup as it sat on the counter beside the warm pancakes.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Yum .. lucky you .. Our son did a lovely lamb roast dinner the other night .. good that we have taught our boy's well...
May 11th, 2020  
Daryl O'Hare ace
Sounds very delicious!
May 11th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yum, oh but I use maple syrup in savoury dishes!
May 11th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Ooh yes please!! I only discovered pancakes and maple syrup plus crispy bacon a few years ago! Wow a marriage made in heaven!! LOL!! Beautiful image - now I want some!!
May 11th, 2020  
