Photo 2384
Pancakes and Maple Syrup
Our son cooked us my favourite brunch on Sunday - pancakes and maple syrup. I liked the glow of the syrup as it sat on the counter beside the warm pancakes.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th May 2020 11:37am
julia
ace
Yum .. lucky you .. Our son did a lovely lamb roast dinner the other night .. good that we have taught our boy's well...
May 11th, 2020
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Sounds very delicious!
May 11th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yum, oh but I use maple syrup in savoury dishes!
May 11th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Ooh yes please!! I only discovered pancakes and maple syrup plus crispy bacon a few years ago! Wow a marriage made in heaven!! LOL!! Beautiful image - now I want some!!
May 11th, 2020
