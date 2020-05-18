Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2391
Mansie amidst da flooers
One of my Shetland bears, Mansie O'Easthoose, wanted his photo taken amongst the saxifrage in our front garden. I thought he looked rather fetching.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2562
photos
173
followers
100
following
655% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
16th May 2020 5:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Dianne
He is a gorgeous wee bear and looks perfect with the flowers as a backdrop.
May 18th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
awww that's a fav!
May 18th, 2020
