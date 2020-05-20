Previous
I nominate ... by jamibann
Photo 2393

I nominate ...

Those of you who 'do' Facebook will have seen the various challenges currently being posted, asking folks to post themed photos and then challenge others to do the same. I normally can't be bothered with that type of thing, however, this one struck my fancy. I decided I'd participate after a friend challenged me to post 7 photos sharing my life for a week - in black and white, with no comments. So, here's what I posted today - I thought I'd share it on 365, as it has a natural link. On the camera screen is the photo I posted on FB yesterday.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
