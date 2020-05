Paparazzi hiding in the bushes

We had a mega wall building session yesterday as rain was forecast for today. After our son had finished work, he sneaked out into the garden and took some photos of us during our travails. I quite liked the 'undercover' aspect of this one! Thank you Alexander! Hoping for a visit to dad and 'my' osprey later today. It's very wet, so it'll be a short chat with dad, and the osprey may well be left alone for another more favourable day.