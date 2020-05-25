Previous
Next
Mother and babe doing well! by jamibann
Photo 2398

Mother and babe doing well!

When hubby went out to turn the compost and opened up the lid, he found a tiny baby field mouse. He called for me to come out and see it (camera in hand of course ...), and we wondered what to do with it. It was very small and not moving on its own. He decided to take it out of the compost and placed in carefully on the ground beside hoping that mum would find it. As we watched the baby, mum appeared from a hole in the wall. She eventually came out and grabbed the babe by the scruff of the neck and dragged it through the wall. I presume and hope it survived the trauma! I was very happy to get a few photos of the scene!
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
How precious is this....those huge eyes looking up at you.....
May 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot and detail...far too cute ;)
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise