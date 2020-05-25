Mother and babe doing well!

When hubby went out to turn the compost and opened up the lid, he found a tiny baby field mouse. He called for me to come out and see it (camera in hand of course ...), and we wondered what to do with it. It was very small and not moving on its own. He decided to take it out of the compost and placed in carefully on the ground beside hoping that mum would find it. As we watched the baby, mum appeared from a hole in the wall. She eventually came out and grabbed the babe by the scruff of the neck and dragged it through the wall. I presume and hope it survived the trauma! I was very happy to get a few photos of the scene!