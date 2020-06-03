Song Thrush

The other evening, a song thrush was singing at the top of its voice at the top of the tallest tree in our garden. I tried really hard to get a photo of him, but against the evening light and at such a height, it was a dismal failure. However, I was to be rewarded a few days ago when I heard and saw this fellow whilst out on a walk ... and he sat still for me.



Stop Press : For the first time since mid-March, I used my debit card yesterday in a shop NOT in our small village! We went to our local garden centre (20 miles away) to buy some new plants for the garden. I'm still not clear if we're allowed to go beyond 5 miles for this, or not, but we did, and kept our distance from everyone around. Given where we live in the country, if we don't go beyond 5 miles, we don't get anywhere.