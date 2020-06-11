Previous
Singing its heart out by jamibann
Photo 2415

Singing its heart out

I believe this is a plover. Anyway, I spotted it down by the river the other day. I was attracted to it by its song and then saw it perched on a rather fetching bit of old tree.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Photo Details

This is beautiful! Love the bird singing his heart out, so soft and fragile against the spikiness of this old tree.
June 11th, 2020  
Great focus - loving the spiky punk rock tree ;)
June 11th, 2020  
