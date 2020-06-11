Sign up
Photo 2415
Singing its heart out
I believe this is a plover. Anyway, I spotted it down by the river the other day. I was attracted to it by its song and then saw it perched on a rather fetching bit of old tree.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2587
photos
174
followers
101
following
661% complete
View this month »
Casablanca
ace
This is beautiful! Love the bird singing his heart out, so soft and fragile against the spikiness of this old tree.
June 11th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great focus - loving the spiky punk rock tree ;)
June 11th, 2020
