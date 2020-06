Naughty

We've been naughty this weekend. Our son celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday. I took him to Stonehaven to surf. It was a little (ok, a lot) outwith the five mile 'advisory' zone, but he was alone in the water, so I don't think any harm was done, and he had a great morning. I liked this shot with the gull flying in front of the camera, just as I snapped. I'll tell you about tomorrow in my next post.