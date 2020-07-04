Previous
Oslo-Bergen by Bike by jamibann
Oslo-Bergen by Bike

Not my photo, but one my daughter sent to me this morning as she sets off on her solo bike trip from Oslo to Bergen. She's travelling light for 10 days. I'll be looking forward to regular texts from her, so I know she's ok!
Issi Bannerman

She looks well equipped there, nice sturdy bike. All the best for her trip!
July 4th, 2020  
