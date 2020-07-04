Sign up
Photo 2438
Oslo-Bergen by Bike
Not my photo, but one my daughter sent to me this morning as she sets off on her solo bike trip from Oslo to Bergen. She's travelling light for 10 days. I'll be looking forward to regular texts from her, so I know she's ok!
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca
ace
She looks well equipped there, nice sturdy bike. All the best for her trip!
July 4th, 2020
