The retirees!

Hiking is a great way to catch up with old friends. However, we must remember to keep an eye on where we're going when we're chatting. We ended up doing a few extra km yesterday because of inattention to the route on the way up! It was a most beautiful day with a bit of cloud cover at the top.



This is hubby with a friend and former colleague. I turned around, and liked their rather natural stance, as they stood looking over the village of Braemar from well above.



Kevin has just retired, so I think we'll be doing more walking with him and his wife now that they have some new found freedom.