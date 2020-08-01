Previous
Next
The retirees! by jamibann
Photo 2466

The retirees!

Hiking is a great way to catch up with old friends. However, we must remember to keep an eye on where we're going when we're chatting. We ended up doing a few extra km yesterday because of inattention to the route on the way up! It was a most beautiful day with a bit of cloud cover at the top.

This is hubby with a friend and former colleague. I turned around, and liked their rather natural stance, as they stood looking over the village of Braemar from well above.

Kevin has just retired, so I think we'll be doing more walking with him and his wife now that they have some new found freedom.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise