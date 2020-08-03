Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2468
Lovely Ladybird
I found this lovely little fellow munching on my parsnip leaves, so I took him aside for a little photo shoot! It would have been rude not to. ;-)
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2641
photos
180
followers
101
following
676% complete
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
2nd August 2020 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Fun comment and great focus and composition. Fav
August 3rd, 2020
Kim
ace
Great macro!!
August 3rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
@genealogygenie
Thank you. I haven't had my macro lens out in ages. It's nice to rediscover it.
August 3rd, 2020
