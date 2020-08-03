Previous
Lovely Ladybird by jamibann
Lovely Ladybird

I found this lovely little fellow munching on my parsnip leaves, so I took him aside for a little photo shoot! It would have been rude not to. ;-)
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre Andresen ace
Fun comment and great focus and composition. Fav
August 3rd, 2020  
Kim ace
Great macro!!
August 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@genealogygenie Thank you. I haven't had my macro lens out in ages. It's nice to rediscover it.
August 3rd, 2020  
