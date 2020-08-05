Party Time!

What fun I had for about an hour yesterday in the early evening. The young squirrels were out in number. Dashing around the garden, climbing trees, running all over the grass, playing in the puddles on our patio, running off with, and hiding, the monkey nuts, and turning their noses up at the sunflower seeds! I chose this picture for today, but it was one of many fun shots of my garden buddies. All taken in between cooking the supper and making pflaumenmus with the damsons - which has been in the oven all night. I shall let you know how that turns out, as I've never tried it before.