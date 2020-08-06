Previous
Pflaumenmus by jamibann
Photo 2471

Pflaumenmus

6 lbs of damsons, 2 lbs of sugar, some cinnamon, ground cloves and 23 hours of slow cooking. Delicious. A big thank you to my friend Lisa for suggesting I try this very interesting German recipe. It is extremely rich and full of flavour. I think it'll be a delight on toast, or served with natural yoghurt.

Posting early as tomorrow is an early start and I know that @casablanca is dying to hear about the Pflaumenmus! We are heading for a day on the high hills. A good place to be with all the Covid-19 concerns that are around our area at the moment. Our closest city, Aberdeen, 50 miles from here has just been locked down for 7 days. We're ok so far, but I wouldn't bet on it staying like that for long.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
