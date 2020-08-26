Previous
Sheltering from the rain by jamibann
Sheltering from the rain

One of my squirrel friends having a snack and sheltering from yesterday's lashing rain. Who could blame him/her?
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
They are such cute little guys.
August 26th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great detail
August 26th, 2020  
Carole G ace
So cute! I miss seeing squirrels, and the red ones are beautiful to see
August 26th, 2020  
