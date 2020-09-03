Previous
Totally in love with these guys by jamibann
Totally in love with these guys

I can't help it. Whenever I see one in the garden, the camera has to come out. The reds are a real treat to watch and photograph.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Lin ace
Adorable - instant fav.
September 3rd, 2020  
