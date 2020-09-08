Ben Bhreac and Beinn A' Chaorainn

Another fabulous walking day today in the Cairngorms. We walked with friends who chose the walk. I think you can just see a little mountain bothy in this image - the Hutchison Memorial Hut, otherwise known as the Hutchie. Built in 1954 in memory of Dr Arthur Gilbertson Hutchison who died in a climbing accident in Wales in 1949. His friends thought a fitting tribute would be a hut in the hills of his youth. It was renovated in 2012. Closed right now because of COVID-19, or course, but one day we will open the door. Better on black.