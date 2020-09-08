Previous
Ben Bhreac and Beinn A' Chaorainn by jamibann
Ben Bhreac and Beinn A' Chaorainn

Another fabulous walking day today in the Cairngorms. We walked with friends who chose the walk. I think you can just see a little mountain bothy in this image - the Hutchison Memorial Hut, otherwise known as the Hutchie. Built in 1954 in memory of Dr Arthur Gilbertson Hutchison who died in a climbing accident in Wales in 1949. His friends thought a fitting tribute would be a hut in the hills of his youth. It was renovated in 2012. Closed right now because of COVID-19, or course, but one day we will open the door. Better on black.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
The building is dwarfed by the mountains. You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to scenic walks
September 8th, 2020  
