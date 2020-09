The Garden in a Bubble

I was stuck for a photo yesterday, so I tried this out. It's not as easy as it might seem. Trying not to get the shadow of the ball in the image, trying not to be looking directly into the sun, and trying to get the right image in the ball. This is as good as I could do, which I thought wasn't too bad given that it was also blowing a hoolie out there, despite the blue skies and sun.