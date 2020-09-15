Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2511
Loch Builg
We had a lovely mountain bike trip yesterday to Loch Builg, a loch we've wanted to cycle to for a while now. It was a very calm day. No sun, no blue skies, very little wind, but pleasantly warm, so that'll do me!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2684
photos
180
followers
101
following
687% complete
View this month »
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
14th September 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
ace
an easy fav, love the POV
September 15th, 2020
Carole G
ace
looks gorgeous, and sounds like ideal biking conditions
September 15th, 2020
Hazel
ace
Great pov and I see you making the most of residence in Scotland!
September 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close