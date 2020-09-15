Previous
Loch Builg by jamibann
Loch Builg

We had a lovely mountain bike trip yesterday to Loch Builg, a loch we've wanted to cycle to for a while now. It was a very calm day. No sun, no blue skies, very little wind, but pleasantly warm, so that'll do me!
Issi Bannerman

Graeme Stevens
an easy fav, love the POV
September 15th, 2020  
Carole G
looks gorgeous, and sounds like ideal biking conditions
September 15th, 2020  
Hazel
Great pov and I see you making the most of residence in Scotland!
September 15th, 2020  
