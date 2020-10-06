Previous
My wee friend is back by jamibann
Photo 2532

My wee friend is back

He does like to tease me. Often when I'm breakfasting, I see him run past our glass kitchen doors, climb the tree and help himself to nuts from the feeder. So, I dash off, get the camera, put on the zoom lens, and stand at the open kitchen door, usually in my jammies, in the cold, waiting for his return. And I wait. And I wait. And often I close the door and go back to my breakfast without the picture I wanted. Sometimes though, I get lucky, and he comes back and hangs around a bit. I think he knows that a photoshoot is a fair exchange for those monkey nuts.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Denise Wood ace
Just so adorable and worth all your hard work to capture him :) fav
October 6th, 2020  
Spanner
Cute
October 6th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 6th, 2020  
Monique ace
Ahh such a lovely capture
October 6th, 2020  
