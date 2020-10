Mountain Bikes out again

Last week we bumped into a couple we'd met on a hill walk about 2 years ago. We promised to meet up and so they got in touch and suggested a cycle ride on Sunday which we were very happy about. Funny thing was that they chose the same ride that we'd just done the previous Thursday. Quite a coincidence given that we'd never done it before, and now we've done in twice in the space of four days! I was happy to have done a trial run though as we knew what kind of terrain and gradient was coming!