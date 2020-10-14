Previous
Flourishing Fungi by jamibann
Photo 2540

Flourishing Fungi

As I tidied around the garden yesterday, I came across these tiny little mushrooms growing up through the dead leaves under the trees.
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
October 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I am smiling because mushrooms are on mine today too! Lovely little things and classic Autumn photo. Beautiful
October 14th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely cluster here.
October 14th, 2020  
