Photo 2540
Flourishing Fungi
As I tidied around the garden yesterday, I came across these tiny little mushrooms growing up through the dead leaves under the trees.
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2713
photos
181
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
12th October 2020 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
October 14th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I am smiling because mushrooms are on mine today too! Lovely little things and classic Autumn photo. Beautiful
October 14th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely cluster here.
October 14th, 2020
