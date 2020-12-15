Previous
Next
Christmas Cheer by jamibann
Photo 2602

Christmas Cheer

I felt it was about time I got into Christmas mode ... I'm not there yet. I'm trying really hard to knock some festive cheer into myself, but not having much success this year. Daughter arrives on Friday though, so that should help!

By the way, for anyone who gets this far and remembers my Picmonkey plight, I have solved the problem by downloading google chrome and using Picmonkey through that rather than Safari. Who knows perhaps with time I will be able to use it through Safari again, but for the moment, I have my solution. Also for information, Picmonkey Support did come back to me, but they asked me to do something so complicated involving Loom screen capping that I never got the time to do it, and then my help request timed out. Ha ha!
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Very pretty. I think that snowflake is similar to the wooden ones I have on my table.
Interesting picmonkey note. I used it ages ago. Must explore in the hols.
Roll on Friday.... lovely to look forward to reunion.
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise