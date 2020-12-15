Christmas Cheer

I felt it was about time I got into Christmas mode ... I'm not there yet. I'm trying really hard to knock some festive cheer into myself, but not having much success this year. Daughter arrives on Friday though, so that should help!



By the way, for anyone who gets this far and remembers my Picmonkey plight, I have solved the problem by downloading google chrome and using Picmonkey through that rather than Safari. Who knows perhaps with time I will be able to use it through Safari again, but for the moment, I have my solution. Also for information, Picmonkey Support did come back to me, but they asked me to do something so complicated involving Loom screen capping that I never got the time to do it, and then my help request timed out. Ha ha!