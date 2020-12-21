Decorating the Tree, at last!

We saved the tree decoration for when our daughter was home. Well, we call it a tree, but it's more like a big branch! But it's very representative of this year's alternative Christmas.



Having got both the kids home, before any of the recent changes, we're now worrying about them getting them back to their respective homes after Christmas!



Alex was meant to be away with the girlfriend for New Year. That won't be happening. Mhairi is meant to fly back to Oslo via Amsterdam - we don't know if that will happen or not, now that flights from the UK have been blocked by most of the European countries. What an entirely horrible mess we're in! I just can't think about any more doom and gloom. It just has to be one day at a time. One day at a time - I have to keep reminding myself!



