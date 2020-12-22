Previous
Home Made Crackers by jamibann
Photo 2609

Home Made Crackers

My 'kids', like many people today, fortunately, are very environmentally aware. At Christmas, they have recently started nagging me about 2 things : wrapping paper and Christmas crackers. So, last year we started wrapping gifts either in newspaper or fabric, with a pretty ribbon. I'm fine with that, in fact it can look just as good! And no waste. Dumping the Christmas Cracker was difficult for me though, as Christmas just isn't Christmas without them. However, I do agree that they are a waste of money in the sense that they just end up in the waste paper bin after being opened. So this year, I saved the toilet roll centres and made my own crackers out of old wrapping paper, cards and ribbons. They won't go pop, but inside is a handwritten joke to read out at the table, a couple of chocolate coins, a chocolate reindeer and a £5 scratch card. Who knows, someone around our table might win a fortune this Christmas ... although I doubt it somehow! But it'll be fun scratching off those numbers though!
Issi Bannerman

Maggiemae ace
I think your Xmas crackers are the best! Making use of old toilet rolls and the creation of jokes, gifts could all be different!
December 22nd, 2020  
