The Secret Howff

Once upon a time, in the 1950s, there were four hikers from Aberdeen (Jim, Charlie, Doug and Ashie) who used to come hiking in the Cairngorms. They thought it would be a great idea to have a shelter for their weekends in the hills, and so they decided to build one. They transported the wood and parts from Aberdeen (on the bus) and then walked up Glen Slugain, about 8 km, carrying everything. It must have taken months to do this. They had to keep the location secret as the Invercauld Estate wouldn't have allowed it to remain there, and so the Secret Howff was born, and still remains.



The location is still kept 'secret' and it is difficult to find. The only information available is that it is up Glen Slugain, near the Fairy Glen - unless of course you know someone who knows and will tell you. Most people play the game though, and don't divulge the whereabouts of the shelter.



We found it yesterday with the kids - our third attempt at finding it. We had gained one extra bit of information about it which helped - there is a birch tree right beside it. So we scanned the horizons all around the Fairy Glen looking for a tree and anything that resembled a possible howff. It was well off the beaten track, naturally, and I'm so happy we found it and signed the log book. I cannot show you it from the outside, but a picture from inside is fine - it gives no clues away! Happy faces all round.