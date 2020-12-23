Previous
The Secret Howff by jamibann
The Secret Howff

Once upon a time, in the 1950s, there were four hikers from Aberdeen (Jim, Charlie, Doug and Ashie) who used to come hiking in the Cairngorms. They thought it would be a great idea to have a shelter for their weekends in the hills, and so they decided to build one. They transported the wood and parts from Aberdeen (on the bus) and then walked up Glen Slugain, about 8 km, carrying everything. It must have taken months to do this. They had to keep the location secret as the Invercauld Estate wouldn't have allowed it to remain there, and so the Secret Howff was born, and still remains.

The location is still kept 'secret' and it is difficult to find. The only information available is that it is up Glen Slugain, near the Fairy Glen - unless of course you know someone who knows and will tell you. Most people play the game though, and don't divulge the whereabouts of the shelter.

We found it yesterday with the kids - our third attempt at finding it. We had gained one extra bit of information about it which helped - there is a birch tree right beside it. So we scanned the horizons all around the Fairy Glen looking for a tree and anything that resembled a possible howff. It was well off the beaten track, naturally, and I'm so happy we found it and signed the log book. I cannot show you it from the outside, but a picture from inside is fine - it gives no clues away! Happy faces all round.
Issi Bannerman

ace
Lesley ace
Oh wow, what a lovely shot and a great story!
December 23rd, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
I've been in the Fairy Glen and wasn't even aware of this.
December 23rd, 2020  
Mona ace
Well, so great you found it and great memory for all of you to tell the story to us and probably sometimes to a next generation. Fairy Glen Magic.
December 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
How exciting, what a great story and find. Hope you can find your way home again.
December 23rd, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Well what a lovely story to read with my breakfast! How incredibly enterprising of those guys...I think they would have been a rare sight on the bus carrying supplies!
So happy to have found it as a family too...all the excitement together!
Good sleuthing! Happy faces! Dad will be interested to hear that news!
December 23rd, 2020  
Shanne
So a bothy? that's a great shot
December 23rd, 2020  
Anja
Wonderful story and great memory for you all
December 23rd, 2020  
