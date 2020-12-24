Previous
Father vs Son Chess by jamibann
Father vs Son Chess

The Chess came out last night after having been dormant in a cupboard in our son's room for years. There was a bit of father-son rivalry, of course, but father prevailed! I suspect son will be practising hard before the revenge game!
Issi Bannerman

