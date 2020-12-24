Sign up
Photo 2611
Father vs Son Chess
The Chess came out last night after having been dormant in a cupboard in our son's room for years. There was a bit of father-son rivalry, of course, but father prevailed! I suspect son will be practising hard before the revenge game!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
