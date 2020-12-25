Previous
Ticket To Ride by jamibann
Ticket To Ride

This year's new board game. We love it! Merry Christmas to all. xx
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Cazzi ace
Looks interesting. I'm always on the look out for new games that come recommended for new years eve. Happy Christmas to you. Have a fun day!
December 25th, 2020  
