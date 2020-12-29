Previous
A Christmas Rose by jamibann
A Christmas Rose

Short of ideas for today's image, so got out the tinfoil and one of the dried roses from the bouquet my brother sent me in November. I then had a wee photo shoot in the kitchen, much to our son's amusement.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
Looks very effective.. amazing what you can do eith a dead flower and foil..
December 28th, 2020  
Korcsog Károly
I love this photo!
December 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae

An interesting stage of a beautiful rose!
December 28th, 2020  
