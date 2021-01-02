Previous
Braemar 1966 by jamibann
Photo 2620

Braemar 1966

My daughter and I spent the day with dad yesterday. Particularly poignant given the condition of his health at the moment. Whilst there, Mhairi spent some time in his office, looking through some of his old family slides. She found a few goodies and this was one of them - taken with her i-phone, holding the slide up to the light. I then cropped it and converted it to black and white.

I was 6 years old in this photo, and we were living in Braemar at the time. Dad was heavily involved in Mountain Rescue and this was me trying on his walking gear for size! I could never fill his boots. Not now, not then.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
