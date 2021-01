Morning on the Slopes of Ben Earb

We got a weather window yesterday and so headed out into the hills near Glenshee. We had a 16km walk planned, but always had an 'out' as the days are still short and we didn't know how much snow there would be, making our walking slower. The weather was kind, but the snow drifts in areas were hard work to get through. We made it around the walk we'd planned though. A super day out topped by a positive visit with dad afterwards.