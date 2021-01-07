Previous
Magnificent Morrone by jamibann
Photo 2625

Magnificent Morrone

Yesterday we climbed Morrone. Morrone (870 m) is not just a simple hill to me. It was here that between 1967 and 1969 dad and his team built and erected a radio hut and a radio transmission mast (designed to improve communications in the Cairngorms and aid the Mountain Rescue Teams) - no mean feat given the height and the terrain. Since then there have been lots of communication additions on the top of Morrone, including this rather magnificent mast.

So, a very special place for me, and yesterday was a magnificent day to visit the summit and try out our new snow shoes.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Richard Lewis ace
Superb day and what memories
January 7th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wonderful photo...such a clear day up there. Love the blues. And so special with such a personal connection. Hope Dad is doing well.
January 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
This is very cool
January 7th, 2021  
