Magnificent Morrone

Yesterday we climbed Morrone. Morrone (870 m) is not just a simple hill to me. It was here that between 1967 and 1969 dad and his team built and erected a radio hut and a radio transmission mast (designed to improve communications in the Cairngorms and aid the Mountain Rescue Teams) - no mean feat given the height and the terrain. Since then there have been lots of communication additions on the top of Morrone, including this rather magnificent mast.



So, a very special place for me, and yesterday was a magnificent day to visit the summit and try out our new snow shoes.